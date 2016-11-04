Latest News Nation 

Jack Ma appointed as Malaysia’s digital economy adviser – PM

Alibaba founder Jack Ma is China's richest person with a net worth of $28.5 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires. AFP Photo

Alibaba founder Jack Ma is China’s richest person with a net worth of $28.5 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires. AFP File Photo

BEIJING: China’s internet tycoon Jack Ma has been appointed as the government’s digital economy adviser, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak announced today.

Najib made the announcement when launching the Alitrip Malaysia Tourism Pavilion, an e-commerce platform for tourism, here Friday.

Earlier, Ma, who is founder and executive chairman of Alibaba Group, had paid a courtesy call on Najib and spent about half an hour with the prime minister before both of them adjourned to the launching ceremony. – Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of