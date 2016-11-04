Local films fail internationally due to missing blockbuster ‘element’

KUALA LUMPUR: A lack of ‘blockbuster’ element has been singled out as the reason behind the failure of locally-produced films to penetrate the international market.

Film Directors Association of Malaysia (FDAM) vice-president Syed Zulkifli Syed Masir said despite the fact that many films garnered successful ticket sales, they still failed to attract foreign viewers, especially those from the neighbouring Asean region.

He said local films paled in comparison with movies from countries, namely Thailand and Indonesia, which were well-received when screened in local cinemas.

Our films also often failed to make it in the ‘Top 10’ annual blockbuster list, in contrast to the industrial scenario in Thailand and Indonesia where locally-produced films dominated the charts.

“Hence, we at FDAM conducted a study on international box office films to find elements that couldn’t be found in the local productions. From there, we also decided to produce an experimental feature film titled, ‘Hijabista Ballet’,” he told Bernama.

He was met after attending the first hour’s screening of the film at the Limkokwing University of Creative Technology in Cyberjaya here recently. — Bernama