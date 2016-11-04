Man nabbed for allegedly drugging, raping girl

KUCHING: A man was arrested early yesterday after he allegedly drugged and raped an underage girl at a residential area in Stutong.

The 35-year-old suspect was detained by personnel from the Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) unit who responded to a complaint from a resident about a commotion in the housing area around 3am.

Police personnel arrived at the scene to discover a partially-clothed girl- later established as a 16-year-old from a nearby low-cost housing estate- holding a knife in her hand arguing with a semi-naked man.

The teen, who had self-inflicted knife wounds on her wrist and neck, pointed police to the man- a 35-year-old from Jalan Mendu alleging he had drugged and sexually assaulted her.

Police immediately arrested the suspect and then convinced the teen to let go of the knife before calling for an ambulance to send her to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.

District police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai confirmed the arrest when contacted yesterday, saying that police are still in the process of investigating the incident and have sent the teen to undergo a medical checkup.