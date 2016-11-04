Meldon wins contest for abacus, mental arithmetic and maths

KUCHING: Meldon Chiew, 10, from SK St Thomas was champion in the Abacus, Mental Arithmetic and Mathematic 2106 World Cup competition held in Kuala Lumpur recently.

He defeated 600 participants, both local and international from Taiwan, Japan, India, Vietnam, Australia and United States. His feat came about a year after he started studies at MJC Abacus Centre in October last year. His interest and commitment enabled him to achieve the standard required to join the competition.

Chiew has also competed at the national level in Miri last May and achieved a satisfactory standard to compete in the 2016 World Cup competition.