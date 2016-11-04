Mission to find tourist missing in Mulu costs over RM25,000

MIRI: The Search and Rescue (SAR) mission to find Australian tourist Andrew James Gaskell who went missing in the Mulu National Park on Oct 20 before he was found on Nov 1 cost RM25,750.

According to OCPD Marudi DSP Gabriel Risut, who led the team, told The Borneo Post yesterday, the cost was incurred by food and accommodation for 103 personnel from the Police force, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), Mulu National Park (MNP) and the locals of Batu Bungan and Long Iman in the five-day search which

began on Oct 28 after a police report on his disappearance was lodged at Miri Central Police station on Oct 26.

It is reported that Gaskell flew to Mulu from Miri on Oct 18 and stayed with his friend Timothy Kalang.

On Oct 20 at around 7am, Timothy went to check on Gaskell but he was not there but most of his belongings were still inside the room. Gaskell had previously gone hiking to Batu Bungan and returned to Timothy’s house at 7pm the night before.

On the same day at 10.57am, Timothy received a short text message from Gaskell saying: “Hey Timothy, I might be over night in the (Mulu) National Park tonight. So maybe see you tomorrow”.

Andrew had ventured on his own into the Park without any guide.

A small search party was set up by Timothy and local villagers to look for Gaskell from Oct 21 as there was no news from him.

Gaskel was found alive on Nov 1 and was immediately evacuated by helicopter to Miri airport and sent to Miri General Hospital where he is still recuperating.

Meanwhile, Miri Resident Antonio Kahti Galis who is also the Miri Divisional Disaster Relief and Coordination committee chairman reminded visitors and tourists to any of the National Park to comply the Park rules for their own safety to avoid similar incident.

“The Park has rules requiring visitors and tourists to be accompanied by qualified and experienced Park guides when venturing into the Park area,” he said when contacted by Borneo post yesterday.