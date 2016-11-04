Nanning keen on commodity trading with Sarawak

KUCHING: The Nanning Municipal People’s Government of China has expressed strong interest to establish key commodity trade, collaboration, investment and e-commerce platform with Sarawak.

Its vice-mayor Sui Guohua who is leading a six-member delegation on a three-day official working visit to Kuching said this during a courtesy call on Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Datuk James Chan at MBKS headquarters here yesterday.

“We hope to strengthen the existing ties, exchanges and communications between the governments of Sarawak and Nanning to open more trade opportunities and cooperation.

“We also hope to create a platform for exchanges in various areas to open up and expand economic and trade flow to benefit the rising entrepreneurs and business communities in both Malaysia and China,” she said.

Sui said investment between Sarawak and Nanning was still small and as such, hoped this visit could promote greater understanding of the investment environment and policies of both places.

“This will allow investors to have more confidence. Among our delegates is an entrepreneur who has interest to explore possible cooperation in commodity trading and investment with Sarawak,” she added.

The potential collaborations, she added, were not limited to economic activities but could expand to cultural, education, tourism and many other fields.

“I believe there will be more exchange opportunities for all of us in the near future. I also believe that tourism will remain a strong sector which can be tapped further especially for Kuching which has its unique attractions.

“Chinese tourism to Malaysia is seeing a growth of 30 to 40 per cent yearly. When we return home later, we will further promote Sarawak and Kuching so more people there will know this place better and make a visit,” she added.

Sui was confident that this visit would strengthen bilateral ties and friendship between Nanning and Sarawak for more collaborations.

Meanwhile, the director of Nanning (China-Asean) Commodity Exchange (NCCE), an electronic commodity trading centre, Bobby Chan Kim Leung, is eyeing agarwood (gaharu) which is highly in demand in China.

“It is not only used to produce incense or added into other products like fragrance and soap but as a herb consumed for its various benefits. For the herb industry and other related industries to grow, we need a steady supply of agarwood. The entire chain to develop agarwood – from planting to processing – is massive, time-consuming, costly and intensive,” he said.

Other areas worth looking into Chan said, were bird nest, palm oil and sugar by moving them into the e-commerce platform.

“The Chinese market is narrow because products are mostly sold offline, meaning from producer to supplier, wholesaler then retailer and shops. But the e-commerce platform allows greater accessibility by shortening the chain to benefit both suppliers and consumers,” he said.

More importantly, he added, the technology embedded in the e-commerce platform would also allow for easier tracing of products, especially foodstuffs, to ensure security and safety from the original source.

On the NCCE, Chan said it provided one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in China and its expansion into the wider Asean region would benefit the entire business community especially that of Malaysia.

NCCE’s business scope covers all kinds of products and industries including agriculture, industrial, forest, chemical, machinery as well as commodity import and export. Malaysia and Sarawak in particular is an important place, Chan said, pointing to the abundance of natural resources, especially its agriculture and timber, as well as its Islamic economic role in the Muslim world.

Their visit here, he added, would provide opportunities and a platform to meet, network and communicate with the relevant parties especially the Sarawak government so that both sides could have deeper understanding of their respective needs before securing any collaboration.

The delegates later joined in the MBKS Deepavali celebration, which was also attended by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib.