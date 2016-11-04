Nine Mukah murder suspects further remanded

KUCHING: The remand order for nine suspects in the Ulu Sungai Arip, Mukah murder case was yesterday extended for two days to facilitate the police investigation.

The application for the extension to complete the police investigation was made before Dalat Assistant District Officer Ismail Kasah.

Mukah police chief DSP Jimmy Panyau said all the suspects were produced in a Mukah magistrates’ court following the expiry of their initial six-day remand order.

He said the new remand order for all the suspects aged between 18 and 45 will expire tomorrow (Saturday).

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting.

Meanwhile, another suspect in connection with the same case was further remanded for six days from yesterday.

The 54-year-old is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

In the incident two weeks ago, a group of men attempted to crash a barricade at the entrance of an oil palm plantation.

At the scene, police found Fabian Janti, 26, dead on the ground with a machete in one hand.

It is understood he died from a gunshot wound.

The barricade is said to have been erected early last month following demands from some longhouse residents along the stretch of road for more compensation from the company that owns the plantation.