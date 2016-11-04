No cooking oil shortage

TAWAU: There is no shortage of cooking oil in the market after the government announced the removal of subsidy for the product in stages beginning November 1.

State director of the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK), Yahya Sulaiman, yesterday said cooking oil stock in Sabah was adequate to meet the daily needs of consumers and during the coming Christmas season.

“It is subject to control. My ministry has been checking at several shops and stores in Tawau and Sebatik for two weeks and there is no shortage in supply,” he said afterchecking on cooking oil supply at Kedai Rakyat 1 Malaysia, Batu 2, Jalan Apas here yesterday.

“We found that there is still a lot of the 1kg cooking oil supply in Kedai Rakyat 1 Malaysia here. We hope that consumers will not resort to panic-buying.

“We also have received many complaints about expensive price of bottled cooking oil, merely because the government is only subsidizing the 1kg cooking oil packs and the others are being sold at market price,” Yahya explained.

Effective November 1, the price of a 1kg pack of cooking oil is retained at RM2.50 while the prices of the product in bottles are determined by market forces.

On October 31, the ministry detained a wholesaler in Lahad Datu for failing to produce stock book and would be investigated under the Control of Supplies Regulations, 1974.

Several documents were also seized, Yahya said.

Commenting on some business operators who were reported to have deceived consumers by increasing the basic price of the product, the director said once they knew about the price of products and how much discount given, they would take stern action against the business operators for misconduct in their business.

Meanwhile, Community Development and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Jainab Ahmad Ayid reminded

traders in rural areas in Sabah not to increase the price of cooking oil at their whims and fancy as it would add burden to the consumers.

She said although rural traders had to bear the increased cost oftransportation, she hoped that they would still fix a reasonable price.

“So far, there is no hike in the price of cooking oil in Sabah as a packet of 1kg is still sold at RM2.50 each. However, there is a possibility that some traders in rural and remote areas of Sabah are selling them at RM3 per packet due to transportation costs.

“Nevertheless, all quarters are reminded to not raise the priceindiscriminately as it would be violating the Price Control andAnti-Profiteering Act 2011.”

Jainab said this to reporters in response to the issue of cooking oil price hike reported in Sabah, after attending a fire simulation programme in Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

She also urged consumers, especially those in rural areas to lodge complaint, together with the evidence, to the relevant authority in Sabah if they find any dealers, wholesalers and manufacturers selling the cooking oil at unreasonable price.