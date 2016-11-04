Pakistan accuses eight Indian diplomats of espionage, terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan yesterday named eight Indian diplomats it accuses of espionage and terrorism, as tensions mounted between the nuclear-armed rivals following days of artillery duels and skirmishes on the border dividing the disputed Kashmir region.

The foreign ministry said six Indian embassy staff worked for New Delhi’s Research Analysis Wing (RAW) intelligence agency, while two were operatives for the Intelligence Bureau agency. Their names were leaked to Pakistani media overnight.

Rajesh Kumar Agnihotri, a commercial counsellor, was named by the Pakistan foreign ministry as RAW’s station chief in Islamabad. The foreign ministry statement gave an eight point list of the diplomats espionage activities.

It accused them of fuelling instability in Pakistan’s Sindh and Baluchistan provinces, as well as sabotaging its most vital economic project, the US$46 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), involving transport and energy infrastructure projects to link China with Pakistan’s coast on Arabian Sea.

They were also accused the men of liaising with factions of the Pakistani Taliban and of working to damage Pakistan’s relations with western neighbour Afghanistan. It was not immediately clear if the diplomats would be expelled by Pakistan or withdrawn by India.

India’s foreign ministry was not immediately available to comment. A spokesman was to brief reporters later yesterday during his weekly press event.”

Last week, India and Pakistan both expelled one diplomat from each other’s embassies, accusing them of spying. The foreign ministry also said Pakistan has withdrawn six diplomats from its mission in India after Indian media reported that they had been involved in spying. — AFP