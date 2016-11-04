Peat research lab key in devt of state’s oil palm industry

KUCHING: The launching of the Tropical Peat Research Laboratory (TPRL) at Samarahan next Monday is a significant step in the state’s effort to utilise peat land for agriculture especially for oil palm cultivation.

TPRL director Dr Lulie Melling, who described the building as a ‘research resort’ said the lab is crucial to the state’s economy as the oil palm industry is now the biggest contributor to the state’s revenue, having overtaken the oil and gas industry in past five years.

“I am very confident to say that this lab is one of the most comprehensive labs in the state and is admired internationally, and is the pride of the state being established to protect the industry (oil palm) and the economy,” she told a press conference at TPRL yesterday.

According to her, RM40 million was allocated by the state government for the setting up of the centre on a 15 ha site.

Lulie pointed out said that 60 per cent of peat land in the country is in Sarawak which can be utilised for the development of agriculture.

Towards this end, the federal government has allocated RM15 million for TPRL for research works in the next five years.

Lulie assured that TPRL will work with integrity in the exploratory research to attract international sponsors, stressing that it could not rely on the state government alone.

TPRL, which comes under the Chief Minister’s Department, has a staff of 60 with few of them currently pursuing PhD at local and universities in Japan and United States.

TPRL also collaborates with several univerities from Japan like Hokkaido University, Chiba University Kitasato University, Tamagata University, Nagoya University, Japan Forest Research Institute, National Institute for Environment Studies, Japan, Tokyo University of Agriculture & Technology Asia- Flux (Chine, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and India), and Montana University, USA.