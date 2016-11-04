PI1M provides PPR residents with broadband access

KUCHING: Around 4,000 residents of the People’s Housing Project at Bandaria Park in Bintulu benefited from the establishment of 1Malaysia Internet Centre (PI1M) in public housing schemes last month.

Initiated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the internet centre offers broadband internet access and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) training programmes to residents there.

Housing Development Corporation (HDC) chief executive officer Wan Mohd Yusop Wan Moss said as the first PPR adopted by the MCMC, PPR Bandaria Park

will serve as a benchmark and model for ICT development at other PPRs in the state.

He also expressed his gratitude to MCMC for setting up PI1M to benefit the people at Bandaria Park.

“This will enable the rural community to access the Internet where they can look for information. This is among the projects implemented by a caring government.”

According to MCMC head of Sarawak Region Roslan Mohamad, there were 125 PI1M in the state of which ten were at PPR schemes.

“MCMC is investing more than RM500,000 in opex (operating expenditure) and capex (capital expenditure) for each centre depending on the factors such as access road, location and building, etc.”

He added that MCMC hoped to instil awareness in the community about the benefits of the Internet and how to utilise and leverage its latest applications for the enhancement of knowledge, skill and ability.

PI1M Bandaria Park, which occupies around 1,000 square

feet, is equipped with ten computers for general use while another ten are used for training purposes.

“Other facilities available include a 3D printer as well as photocopying, laminating and binding, printing and scanning facilities,” its manager Noor Mayahasikin said, adding that the centre is also equipped with special facilities for people with disabilities (OKU) to browse the Internet and also a special area for toddlers.

Since the centre started its operations, around 2,500 individuals have used the centre’s facilities.

PPR Bandaria Park comprises of 17 blocks of 1,000 residential units, including 10 OKU units.

Common facilities provided include a playground, surau, community hall, a kindergarten, six lockup shops, a guardhouse and management office.

The main objective of the project is to resettle squatters and serve as transit homes for low-income groups and young families in Bintulu. The monthly rental for each flat is RM150 and qualified squatters will be given top priority

Each residential block is a five-storey walk-up flat, with each 700sq-ft unit having three bedrooms and two bathrooms/toilets, kitchen, dining and family room.