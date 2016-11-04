Police deny M’sian involved in Sipadan kidnapping

Latest News Nation 

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have denied that a Malaysian was involved in kidnapping in Sipadan, Sabah in 2000, as claimed by Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) chairman Nur Misuari.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said Nur Misuari should not involve Malaysians in the kidnapping.

“That is his claim. The criminals who kidnapped our citizens are his people, he should control them. Why blame us?” he said when commenting on media reports quoting Nur Misuari that a Malaysian was involved in a kidnapping in Sipadan, Sabah in 2000, to get ransom money.

Nur Misuari reportedly said that he had proof to back his claim and would bring those involved to justice, including in the international courts.

In April 2000, a total of 10 Malaysians and 11 foreigners were kidnapped by armed groups in Sipadan, Sabah.

Earlier, Khalid launched the National Urgent Response Alert (NUR Alert) on Facebook in Bukit Aman, here, today.

Also present were Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim and Facebook director of Trust and Safety, Emily Vacher. – Bernama

