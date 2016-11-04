Sabah Suluks regret Misuari’s allegation on involvement of M’sian leader in kidnapping

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Suluk Solidarity Council (SSSC) regrets the allegation by Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) chairman Nur Misuari that a Malaysian leader was involved in a kidnapping in Sipadan, Semporna in 2000.

Its secretary, Mohd Zaki Harry Susanto said it was a very serious allegation and should not be taken lightly as it involves the good name of the country and the leader concerned.

“He (Misuari) should be responsible for the remark. The Malaysian Embassy in the Philippines with the aid of Manila, should reveal the identity of the Malaysian leader who was allegedly involved in the kidnapping.

“If the allegation is true, the government must take firm action against the traitor,” he told Bernama when commenting on media reports about Misuari’s allegation at a press conference after a meeting with the President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte.

In the recent press conference, Misuari said the decision to stop all communication and negotiation with Malaysia forever was due to a conspiracy involving a Malaysian, which destroyed his honour and integrity.

Mohd Zaki said Misuari’s decision to end communication and negotiations with Malaysia was due to extreme frustration and loss of confidence in Malaysia.

“This situation is a clear signal for our security forces, especially Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom), to double efforts to maintain security.

“We fear that the remarks will arouse hatred towards Malaysia and will heighten security threats against Sabah.” – Bernama