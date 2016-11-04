‘Sarawak set to become a happy place to live in’

Taib and Raghad (centre) in a group photo with representatives from the Indian community. Also seen from third left are Nadison, Dr Kalwinder, Chan, Sui (sixth right) and Penghulu Komarusamy (fourth right). Taib (centre) greets the guests on arrival at the Deepavali open house. Also seen are Chan and Raghad (behind him). A beautiful and colourful kolam at the entrance of MBKS headquarters.

KUCHING: Sarawak is moving steadily and surely to becoming a happy place to live in because its people made up of many races and beliefs are dedicated in protecting and securing its deep and heartfelt unity.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud said happiness was a ‘balancer’ of all things and came about when the people’s unity had reached an emotional level that kept the invisible bond.

“Unity is present when we can communicate, talk and share good things with each other and when we are prepared to tackle any problems arising because we want our country to be as happy as we want it to be,” he said.

Taib said this at the Kuching City South Council (MBKS) Deepavali open house at its headquarters here yesterday.

“If there is anything I can remember well, it is the message from the first prime minister the late Tunku Abdul Rahman. He said he wanted a ‘Happy Malaysia’ and this is important,” he added.

Having been in politics for over three decades and now at 80, Taib observed that the measure by which to judge a person was to see if he/she was happy or otherwise.

“You can be prosperous and yet unhappy, you can be very progressive but yet unhappy. I am happy to tell you that Sarawak is moving into that (happy) direction steadily and surely because the people have never been more dedicated to make them, be they Chinese, Malays, Indians, Bidayuhs, Orang Ulus or Sikhs, feel that this is the place, their home…secure and happy.

“We want a happy Sarawak. So all of us ought to make sure to keep this spirit alive to have a safe, secured, united and happy Malaysia. So today, be happy,” he said.

Earlier on, MBKS mayor Datuk James Chan said Deepavali was as important as other major festivals in Sarawak like Lunar New Year, Hari Raya and Gawai Dayak as they brought people together.

“It is a cultural festival like this that makes Kuching the most lovable and liveable city. We must therefore work together to make this the best city for our children,” he said in his brief address.

The annual MBKS Deepavali open house organised by its Indian staff was a riot of colours, with lots of food, dances, music and songs for all the guests to partake and enjoy. The organising chairperson, who is MBKS landscaping officer, S Partiben, said only MBKS organised Deepavali open house in Sarawak.

“We even did the decorations on our own including the ‘kolam’ that will bring prosperity to all,” he said.

Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Kuching Indian Association president R. Nadison, Penghulu T. Komarusamy, Sarawak Sikh Temple Association president Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira, Temenggong Tan Joo Phoi, Nanning Municipal People’s Government vice mayor Sui Guohua, deputy mayor Hilmi Othman, MBKS staff and community leaders were also present at the celebration.