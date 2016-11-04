SDC upgrade to municipal gets KL greenlight

KUCHING: The federal government has endorsed the upgrading of Samarahan District Council (SDC) to Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (KSMC) as the population of Samarahan has reached 130,000 and the council has a minimum revenue reserve of RM20 million.

This was revealed by SDC chairman Dato Peter Minos who also disclosed that he has been appointed KSMC chairman and that upon its upgrading the council will get more staff and fund.

“ The reason SDC is upgraded to KSMC is Kota Samarahan is an important ‘education centre’ with University of Sarawak (Unimas) and University Teknologi Mara (UiTM)around, besides one teaching institute, the National Institute of Public Administration (Intan) and a technical institute.”

Sarawak Land Consolidation & Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) Headquarters, Peat Swamp Research Centre, Cocoa Board Research Centre, Felcra and Sarawak Heart Centre are also located in Samarahan.

Peter added that there are over 80 housing estates in Kota Samarahan and 20 more would be built soon. Besides the residential properties there are many shops, offices, supermarkets and other commercial buildings in the area.

“A big food court, the biggest and best in Sarawak is coming up at the new Aiman Square,” he enthused.

He was speaking after paying a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem at his office at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here yesterday to invite him to officiate at the upgrading of SDC to a municipal council on Nov 11.

Peter was part of a delegation comprising Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government Bakrie Zaini, chairman of MPKS Datuk Peter Minos and the council secretary Simon Wong led by Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggi.

Federal Minister of Urban Well Being, Housing and Local Government Tan Sri Noh Omar and Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian have also been invited to the function.