Seven kindergartens the best in Sarawak

KUCHING: Seven kindergartens in the state have been given recognition as the top seven for having achieved the benchmark of quality kindergartens in Sarawak.

Out of the top seven kindergartens, four are managed by the private sector. They are Sri Keria Kindergarten, Rhema Kindergarten, Yayasanku Sayang Kindergarten and Kpg Igan Mutiara Sedidik Kindergarten.

The others – SK Paon Temaga Pre-school, Taman Sepakat Jaya Kemas Kindergarten and Sekama Perpaduan Kindergarten – are run by the government.

These seven kindergartens are categorised as the best in the state based on criteria such as environmental safety, health, food security, collaboration between kindergartens and parents as well as the community, among others.

“Of the four private kindergartens, the top is Sri Keria Kindergarten. It has been given a grant during the preschool convention as an encouragement. Sri Keria has been chosen as the best kindergarten in the state because it provides such conducive environment for learning.

“The second best kindergarten is Rhema Kindergarten. These two Kindergartens are running neck-to-neck because their scores are so close. I was pleasantly surprised to find out that Rhema Kindergarten has 600 students. It is the biggest kindergarten in Sarawak and perhaps in Malaysia,” Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said yesterday.

Out of the three government-run kindergartens, the best was SK Paon Temaga Preschool which recieved a grant for its high achievement. She said early childhood education was crucial in developing quality human capital.

“With that in mind, the state government has in 2014 produced a guidebook on quality kindergarten. And this year, we embark on an evaluation exercise to identify and give recognition to kindergartens that have been providing quality childhood education,” said Fatimah.

All the seven top kindergartens have been given recognition certificates for their achievements.

There are 2,769 kindergartens in Sarawak.