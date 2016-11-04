SMK Penrissen, Warriors look unstoppable in finals

KUCHING: School hockey powerhouse SMK Penrissen will be looking to add another silverware to their collection as they take on SMK Paku in the Boys’ Under-17 final of the inaugural TNB Sarawak Hockey League at the Sarawak Hockey Stadium in Jalan Padungan tomorrow (Nov 5).

The juggernaut team coached by Norden Tikot and managed by Celestine Michael have won all their games in the preliminary rounds to top Group B with nine points.

In the semi-final on Oct 22, SMK Penrissen blanked SMK Bako 19-0 while SMK Paku edged Sakura 3-1 to book their final berth.

SMK Bako and Sakura will now play for the third/fourth placing.

SMK Penrissen were the Boys’ Under-18 and Girls’ Under-18 champions in MSSM Kuching Hockey Tournament this year and a majority of their players helped the Kuching team to capture the Boys’ U18 title and third placing in the Girls’ U18 in the state level championship.

Meanwhile, Warrior Hockey Club of Miri are the favourites to win the Men’s Open title after finishing top in the league with nine points.

Their opponents in the final are Tasik Biru — who collected six points from two wins and one defeat — while in third and fourth place are IPG Batu Lintang with three points and Muara Tuang Old Boys who lost all their matches.

The Women’s Open final will be between league leaders Luctor Emergo and second-placed Project Park All Divisions who both collected 13 points from four wins and one draw.

In third place are Reunite FC with nine points and 1Mas U15 are very likely to finish fourth after playing their final match against win-less SMK Green Road.

Hornbill Apprentice are fifth on three points.