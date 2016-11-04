Strong winds, rough seas warning for Sabah, Sarawak, Labuan

KUALA LUMPUR: East northeasterly winds of between 40 and 50 km per hour and waves as high as 3.5 metres have been forecast in waters off Sarawak, the Federal Territory of Labuan and several places off Sabah (in the Interior, West Coast and Kudat districts) until Saturday.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department in a statement yesterday said similar conditions were expected to occur in the waters off Condore, North Reef, Layang-Layang, Palawan, Labuan and South Reef.

It warned that the strong winds and rough seas were dangerous for small boats as well as sea sports and recreational activities. — Bernama