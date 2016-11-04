Suhakam boss: Don’t go against interest of Sabahans

KOTA KINABALU: Sabahans and the government of Sabah need to find the wisdom to address the vast number of people without status as well as stateless people residing in Sabah.

According to Suhakam chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail, this must not be against the interest of the people of Sabah.

“I believe it is possible to give the people of Sabah their rights in every sense, and also provide for a lot of stateless people in Sabah,” he said in his talk on human rights in Malaysia at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) yesterday.

Razali who was answering to a question on the rights of the stateless people to education and healthcare by a student at UMS during his talk on understanding human rights in Malaysia, said the responsibility of Sabahans is the generosity to accept.

“You cannot close the door to everyone. There are already many people without status in Sabah.

“The natural philosophy of our people in Malaysia is helping our neighbours.We are not like the Europeans who drew a line between East Europe and West Europe. West Europe wanted to bankrupt East Europe so that when they were poor, West Europe can control.

“Because of the impracticability of communism, East Europe did go bankrupt,” he said.

Due to that, he said there were a lot of poor nations in Europe. Razali said Malaysia was not like that.

“In our foreign policy we have never said ‘beggar your neighbours. We always said prosper your neighbours. Sabah has that tradition and I want the people of Sabah to remember this tradition,” he said.

He also reminded that neighbouring communities had travelled within the region freely prior to the formation of political states.

“Sabah happens to be a state where many people come from many directions, it is our karma. Whether we like it or not, traditionally, Sabah has been the receiving area for a lot of people…there are a lot of people going from one place to another,” he said.

“Unfortunately, people can no longer move freely with modern nations and with the formation of political states,” he said.

He cited an example, the Tuareg people who continued to lead nomadic lifestyle right until the present time of how the formation of political states had implicated on their tradition of moving from one place to another in the Saharan desert.

“They moved from Morocco, Algeria and a few other places prior to the formation of the state, even now they cannot accept the political states,” he said.

During the question-and-answer session, Razali was also asked about the Sedition Act and whether it was justified.

He said it was a difficult thing, and that philosophically, because of ethos, he did not like the Sedition Act.

“I think I don’t need the Act to tell me what is right and wrong. My father and mother have taught me. So I understand what is right and wrong. The Sedition Act, I do not need. I understand the power structures in Malaysia and the tradition in Malaysia.

“I will not say bad things about royalty. It does not apply to me,” he said.

He added that he would counsel and plead with the government to go very slowly with the Sedition Act and hoped that the government would take the temperature of how citizens looked at it – whether hot or cold.

“It is important that they gauge the temperature of the nation. Does the nation want to go into that? I believe Malaysians would do the right thing.”

On the issue of human rights, Razali urged the people to believe in human rights and that it can be operational in Malaysia.

He stated that if the people did not believe it could be operational, then they were already giving up on their rights too easily.

“You must continue to believe that it can be done. All of us are optimistic people.

We believe in hope. We believe in the good things in life. In my 20 years life overseas, I never found a country as optimistic and varied in beliefs as Malaysia we are a wonderful country and diverse. We should continue that,” he said.

Razali also updated those present that the government would be signing two more conventions within six months to a year.

These conventions are the Convention on Torture and the Disappearance of Political Prisoners Convention.

“We have signed three, there are six more to be signed. We are looking at the low hanging fruits. We take the low hanging fruits first,” he said.

He added that Malaysia, including Sabah and Sarawak, had never in history had cases of political prisoners disappearing as in the case of Latin America.

“In Latin America, if you have been politically against the government, you never come back because they will make you disappear,” he said.

He claimed that some of the political prisoners were kicked off planes as they hovered over the jungle.

At the same time, he also said that there was no structured torture in Malaysia.

During the session, Razali was also asked to comment on the people’s right to access international websites and blogs that were banned by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Razali explained that he considered himself to be part of the pre-computer and pre-social media generation.

“I am bewildered by it and some aspects do not interest me at all.

The computer is used by people to say all sorts of nasty thing,” he said.

He described the people who used the media for their irresponsible propaganda as cowardly since it was difficult to track them down.

“I cannot condone this. All authorities have the right to ensure this does not happen.

In many countries in the world, they are already doing this,” he said.

Unfortunately, he said, each time the authority exercises its control, some people start thinking that the government is trying to muzzle their mouth.

“I don’t think it’s the intention of the government. I am at the side of the people to protect the society.”

He urged citizens to speak out and not leave matters to political parties to address and raise.

“I have said this before. Why is it that we as citizens never take up our right to talk to our ADUN (state assemblyman) and members of parliament? In England, the context of representational democracy, the people go to the houses of their representatives but here, we find it easier to join the demonstration than knock on the door of our ADUN to make a point,” he lamented.

“I encourage you to insist on your right to see the guy you voted for in the election.

You have to use that.”

However, Razali said most people would rather demonstrate since they find solace in numbers.

“You don’t want to do your individual rights,” he said ending the talk.