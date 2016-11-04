Teacher probed over alleged rape of students

BELURAN: Police are investigating a primary school teacher for allegedly raping three students at a school in Beluran.

District police chief superintendent V. Sivananthan yesterday said the police were waiting for the lab results from the chemist department to see whether any DNA of the suspect was found on the victims.

“If there is a DNA match found on the victims, then we can take further action and charge him,” said Sivanathan.

It is learnt that the suspect has been released on police bail, and has been immediately transferred from his post at the school.

The teacher is believed to have been raping the students, aged between nine and 10 years old, since January in the rooms of the school during their recess time.

He had allegedly told the students to enter a room one at a time to see him before he stripped and raped them. He also warned them against telling anyone.

A school staff member had lodged a report after noticing some peculiar behaviour from the children in July.

Sabah Education Department director Datuk Maimunah Suhaibul said she had transferred the teacher to a non-teaching post immediately in August after he was released from police custody,” she said.

The students involved in the case are undergoing counselling.