Teenager who threatened his father to know his fate next month

KUCHING: A teenager who admitted intimidating his father with a knife and parang will know his fate next month.

Jamie Letar, 20, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi who fixed Dec 1 for sentencing, pending the disposal report as he is a juvenile.

Jamie had pleaded guilty to threatening his father Letar Ridup with the dangerous weapons at a house at Taman Boowood, Jalan Matang near here around 3.30pm on Oct 26.

In the fact of the case tendered by Inspector Hisyam Junaidi who prosecuted, the victim lodged a police report after he had been intimidated by the son.

Hisyam said the son had been asking for money to settle his debt, and the father had given him some cash.

But the accused was dissatisfied with the amount and ran amok, threatening to slash the victim.

The accused had also threatened to set fire to their house during the incident.

Jamie was detained by police after a police report was made.

A knife and a parang used during the incident were seized.

Criminal intimidation, under Section 506 of the Penal Code, provides for a mandatory imprisonment up to seven years or fine, or both upon conviction.