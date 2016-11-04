Trip to KL shot down by bullet in the bag

KUCHING: A technician landed himself in hot water after he was found in possession of a bullet while passing through a security checkpoint at Kuching International Airport (KIA) early Wednesday morning.

The 39-year-old local was detained around 5.50am while having his carry-on luggage screened prior to boarding a flight to Kuala Lumpur after KIA security personnel noticed something suspicious and conducted a search of his bag.

Upon discovering the bullet, the technician was arrested on the spot and detained in the lockup pending further investigation under Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960.

When contacted yesterday, district police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai confirmed the case and reminded the public that it is illegal to possess such items.

“The suspect claimed he found the bullet at a river bank in Matang some two years back and decided to keep it as he thought it was just an ordinary piece of copper.

“Let this be a lesson to all never to keep such things in their possession as it will only lead to trouble down the road,” he said.

The bullet, meanwhile, has been sent to a police forensic facility in Cheras for further analysis.