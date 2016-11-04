Try implement your suggestion in Penang and Selangor, Dr Annuar challenges think tank

SIBU: Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapaee challenged the opposition-governed states of Selangor and Penang to reduce the number of its civil servants.

It is learnt that the idea to reduce the number of civil servants came from a think tank in Penang.

Dr Annuar said the suggestion was for the current strength of 1.62 million government servants in the country to be scaled down to 450,000.

“I do not know what formula is being made use of by this individual or group and whether it has taken into account the needs of the country when coming up with the suggestion and figure.

“My suggestion is for this person making the suggestion to try out in opposition-governed states like Selangor and Penang first before thinking of applying across the nation. Let’s see how the suggestion is received in these two states. Are people (government servants) willing to be retrenched, where two-third would be off-loaded by the respective state government (Selangor and Penang)?

“They have the authority to do so at state level, but not at federal level.

“So, that is why they can make any suggestion as they know they don’t have the authority to implement it (at federal level),” he said when officiating at a Civil Servants Seminar organised by Cuepacs Sarawak here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Cuepacs national president Datuk Azih Muda too had noted the suggestion coming from the group.

While agreeing that the number of civil servants in Malaysia was among the highest in the world at 4.7 per cent of the 30.7 million people in the country, he said Cuepacs would continue to defend that the figure was essential for the country to become a developed nation by 2020.

Azih stressed that civil servants were the backbone of the government and that they ensured the continuity of service to the people.

He also mentioned that Cuepacs had a huge area to cover, stretching from Perlis to Sabah, while assuring that they would bring matters to the government without prejudice, discrimination and irrespective of borders in the country.

“We want to change the livelihood landscape of civil servants,” he said.

Adding on, he recalled that in 2014, there were 1.588 million applications for vacancies in the civil service excluding state vacancies, statutory bodies and local authorities, of which 54,000 were absorbed.

Last year, there were 1,629,000 applications and only 45,000 were taken in, he noted.