XOX issues new shares to Macquarie Bank

KUALA LUMPUR: Mobile telecommunications products and services provider, XOX Bhd, has proposed the issuance and allotment of up to 250 million new ordinary shares of 10 sen each to Macquarie Bank Ltd.

In a statement, XOX said this would represent about 42.03 per cent of its existing issued and paid-up share capital and about 29.59 per cent of its enlarged issued and paid-up share capital after the share issuance.

The fund raising exercise is to fuel the planned expansion of its Voopee mobile application.

“XOX sees significant growth potential in its Voopee mobile application, in Malaysia and surrounding regions,” it said.

Voopee, currently only available in Malaysia, is a mobile application that allows smartphone users to have an additional local area mobile number without the need for an additional SIM card.

There are about 147,000 Voopee subscribers in Malaysia to-date.

XOX is of the view that the share issuance exercise is the most appropriate avenue of fund raising.

It enables the company to raise additional funds without having to incur interest expenses or service principal repayments, thus allowing XOX to preserve cash flow for reinvestment and/or operational purposes.

“Macquarie Bank has expressed that it does not have any intention to seek the nomination of any person to the XOX board or the removal or replacement of any person from the board or participate in the management or decision making of the company,” XOX said. — Bernama