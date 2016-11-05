A-G says yet to receive probe papers on alleged Soros funding

Arifin (right) launching the book ‘Fiat Justitia’. Apandi is at left.— Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General’s Chambers has yet to receive the investigation papers on local organisations alleged to have received foreign funding, particularly from American hedge fund billionaire George Soros.

Attorney-General (AG) Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali said he believed the matter was still being investigated by the authorities.

“When they completed their investigations and submit the investigation papers, then only I can make the decision (on whether or not to prosecute),” he told reporters when asked about the investigation paper after the launch of his first book, titled “Fiat Justitia” (Let Justice Be Done) by Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria here yesterday.

On Thursday, the Bar Council conceded that it had received a sum of RM53,757.13 (US$15,000) from Soros’ Open Society Foundations (OSF) as a grant for the research study on migrant workers in Malaysia.

Chairperson of the Bar Council Migrants, Refugees and Immigration Affairs Committee Datuk Seri M Ramachelvam revealed that the grant was received on Jan 7, 2015.

This followed DC Leak’s exposure alleging that Soros’ OSF had been chanelling funds to local organisations, including Bersih, C4 Malaysia, Pusat Kesedaran Komuniti (Empower), Penang Institute, Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) and Committee for Free Elections (Comfrel).

When asked about his book, Mohamed Apandi said it was a compilation of over 70 selected judgments made by him during his 12 years being on the bench of High Court, Court of Appeal and Federal Court.

He said it also captured with vivid poignancy of his early life as a boy in rural Tumpat, his stint in the Legal and Judicial Services and his colourful career as an advocate and solicitor.

Mohamed Apandi also hoped the 796-pages book which would be in the market by next monday at the price of RM220 at the major bookstores would benefit judges, lawyers, and students.

Amongst high profile judgments compiled in the book were the case of Nik Noorhafizi Nik Ibrahim against the public prosecutor over the right of citizen to peaceful assembly and the case of Home Minister against Titular Roman Catholic Archbishop of Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Arifin who had known Mohamed Apandi since school days at the Sultan Ismail College, in Kota Bharu, said that it was inevitable that sometimes the voice and personality of a judge sings out from their judgment. — Bernama