Checks reveal adequate supply of cooking oil in state — Ministry

KUCHING: The Domestic Trade, Consumerism and Cooperatives Ministry (KPDNKK) has, since Nov 1, conducted checks on 479 premises dealing with the packaging, distribution and sales of cooking oil across the state.

According to KPDNKK enforcement chief Abdul Hafidz A Rahim, the operations have revealed that there is an adequate supply of cooking oil in the state.

“From the inspections, we found 246,118kg of subsidised cooking oil in the market and about 201.32 metric tonnes in stock at the manufacturing and packaging stage,” he told The Borneo Post during an inspection on a warehouse-factory belonging to a cooking oil company at Jalan Pending here yesterday.

“We will inspect all premises to ensure that every trader is complying with the set of guidelines, and that there is no element of profiteering by traders,” he said.

Hafidz also said KPDNKK would be working with related agencies such as Royal Malaysian Customs to deter any attempt to smuggle subsidised cooking oil to neighbouring countries.

“We have yet to receive any report on this, but we warn those with intention to defy the law that it is illegal to do so,” he said.

Those found committing the offence will be charged in court under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“Upon conviction, an offender will face fines up to RM1 million or three years’ jail, or both; while repeat offenders will face a RM3-million fine or five years’ jail, or both,” he said.

Hafidz said any company or corporate body found guilty of such act would face a fine of RM2 million for the first offence, and RM5 million for the subsequent offence.