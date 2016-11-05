Contractor told to have people’s safety in mind

KUCHING: The contractor of a large waterpipe-laying project along Bau-Batu Kitang road is reminded to be extra cautious and always have the people’s safety in mind.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang said though the project might benefit thousands of people, proper measures needed to be taken for their convenience and safety.

“I know the situation along this stretch of road is not only uneven but also narrow, yet very heavily used.

“Now, because of the ongoing laying of pipelines, the road is jammed during peak hours in the morning and evening,” he told reporters during a site inspection.

Lo, who is also Padawan Municipal Council chairman, said the contractor had to carry out their task efficiently to minimise traffic jam and road damages.

He also suggested that the implementor of the project, Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB), provided stringent supervision over the work to ensure they cause minimal inconvenience to the public, especially the road users.

Lo said he had initiated a meeting with representatives of the project contractor and consultants, JBALB and Kuching Water Board after receiving a number of complaints from nearby residents and regular road users.

He lauded the contractor, the consultant and KWB for their positive response to his invitation and to the public complaints.

“The contractor has agreed to be cautious and minimise the road damages to reduce heavy jam while KWB will provide stringent supervision over the work on the behalf of JBALB.

“To the road users, I would like to remind them to be extra careful when driving along the road. Also be patient with us until the job is completed in two months’ time,” he said.

A KWB representative its executive engineer Ismail Ali, representative of the company Jackson Ting and project consultant Deddy Idrawan Yus were also present during the site inspection.