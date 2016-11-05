Couple discharged, acquitted of human trafficking, harbouring of illegals charges

KUCHING: A husband and wife walked out as free individuals from the Sessions Court here yesterday after being discharged and acquitted of four counts of human trafficking and harbouring of illegal immigrants from Indonesia.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove prima facie case against Fernandez Ong Kim Lim, 36, and Ling Mih Mih, 37.

Ong and Ling, who were not called to enter their defence, will also have their cash bail of RM2,000 refunded by the court.

They were accused of trafficking four Indonesian women and harbouring another woman from the same country at their house in Pisang Road West around 11am on Feb 24.

They were acquitted from the charges listed under Section 12 of the Anti Trafficking in Persons and Anti Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, a section that carries a jail term of up to 15 years and liable to a fine.

The harbouring of illegal immigrants comes under Section 56 of the Immigration Act 1963, which provides for a jail term of between six months and five years and a fine of between RM10,000 and RM50,000 per employee and up to six strokes of the cane if convicted.

Their defence counsel Lim Lian Kee said during the submission that there was no evidence that the duo had committed such offence.

The women were well-fed and given a proper place to stay with complete amenities including water supply, food and clean and proper home.”

However, during the so called ‘rescue’ conducted by the police, Lim said the women were not paid their salaries.

There was also no abnormal act from the women when they were arrested at the scene, he said.

“Even the deportation of the five women to their own country was paid by the employer,’ he added.