Drains targetted in anticipation of rainy season

MIRI: Miri City Council (MCC) will clear and clean drains in and around the city in anticipation of the monsoon to mitigate flooding.

“We have decided on this during our City Services Standing Committee meeting held in September. The work will start this month,” mayor Adam Yii said when contacted yesterday.

Apart from preparing for the year-end rainy season, he said the council would also be cleaning and clearing all drains to rid the breeding grounds of mosquitoes which caused dengue and zika fever.

Meanwhile, during the council’s meet-the-people session at Krokop 10 Market yesterday, the council received six complaints from members of the public.

Two cases were on the cleanliness of drains, one each on public health, illegal hawkers, parking and one under miscellaneous.