Fatimah: Many women still unaware of their rights

KUCHING: The Ministry of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing will make continuous efforts and initiatives to disseminate information related to the rights of women.

Its minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said this was due to the fact that many women were still unaware of their rights and where to channel their problems.

“Empowering women by disseminating information about their rights will be the main agenda of the ministry and for this reason we will make continuous efforts to reach out to more women so that they would know and understand their rights,” she said at the closing of ‘Women Empowerment Using Information’ seminar here, yesterday.

It was held in conjunction with the state-level Women Day at the State Indoor Stadium today (Nov 5).

Fatimah said that disseminating information would be held at each seminar, which she described as ‘window for information’.

She acknowledged there were also still many women out there who did not know the laws governing them.

She also urged women to learn information and communication technology (ICT), which was important to stay relevant in this modern era.

Among topics discussed at the seminar which was attended by about 1,000 participants were domestic violence, teenage pregnancy and laws.

According to Fatimah, the huge turnout was an indication that women were eager to learn and seek information.

On another subject, Fatimah said the state government had allocated RM5,000 to Kuching District Office, to hold Women Day celebration at the district level.

Assistant Minister for Welfare and Community Wellbeing Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, Assistant Minister for Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and the ministry’s permanent secretary Datin Megir Gumbek were also present at the function.