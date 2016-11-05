Fire destroys quarters housing police families

Firemen rush to put out the fire at Lanang Camp. The peak of the fire. A pair of residents look on helplessly as the fire engulfs the quarters.

SIBU: Thirty-six people from seven families were made homeless after a fire swept through a wooden block of the police quarters in Lanang Camp of the General Operation Force today.

The 6.15am tragedy unfolded when residents saw thick smoke rising from the block, prompting them to alert others to evacuate and leave their valuables behind.

SIBU police chief ACP Saiful Bahri confirmed the tragedy, saying that the survivors were now temporarily sheltered at the Police Wives’ Association in the camp.

“Nine of the 10 units were razed and only one unit was left standing. The survivors includ children. We shall work on providing relief and aid for them. As a first response, we shall give school uniforms to the children and also request for textbooks for them from the Welfare Department.

At press time, Welfare Department and Tabung Baitumal Sarawak personnel were already at the scene to help.

According to the survivors, when the fire sparked at the fourth unit of the block, it spread in all directions, incurring heavy losses.

No casualties were reported, but four cars and a motorcycle parked nearby were razed.

The Lanang Camp wooden quarters were built in 1976.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) are probing the cause of the fire, and total losses have not been ascertained.

Meanwhile, both SUPP and UPP members visited the scene of the fire -among them were UPP Dudong Branch members led by their head Datuk Tiong Thai King.

Members of SUPP Pelawan Branch were led by their chairman Clement Ting and his secretary Michael Tiang.

Tiong handed over a donation of RM10,000 from the government, which Tabung Baitumal received on behalf of the victims.

Also present was Sibu General Operation Force deputy head DSP Lim Kwai Seng.