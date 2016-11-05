Flash mob staged in run-up to Bersih 5 rally

KUCHING: A flash mob was staged at Jalan Tun Jugah here for about half-hour from 5pm yesterday in the run-up to the Bersih 5 rally scheduled for Nov 19.

About 15 people comprising Bersih 5 supporters and volunteers in yellow shirts carried placards bearing the five demands of Bersih 5 including ‘Empowering Sarawak’ and ‘Right to Dissent’ – in three languages, namely Malay, English and Mandarin.

Other placards were about the rising price of oil.

It took place amidst the rush-hour traffic at the close of day.

It is said that drivers and members of the public honked in their support.

“We are planning a peaceful rally at the Amphitheatre, Jalan Budaya this Nov 19. We have submitted the notice to the Kuching District Police,” said a spokesperson of Bersih 5 Sarawak rally committee.

“Members of the public can also buy the official ‘Bersih 5’ T-shirts and hand flags at available counters in the Premier 101 commercial centre, Top 10 Coffeeshop at Jalan Song and Batu Kawah old town market on the days and times as per published on social media,” the spokesperson said.