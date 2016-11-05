Freedom for Lee Long, cohorts

High Court quashes Sessions Court’s conviction of five men, prosecutor to appeal against decision

SIBU: The High Court here yesterday freed Wong Leh Yin, also known as Lee Long, and his four cohorts after it quashed and set aside the Sessions Court’s conviction and sentencing for a total of eight criminal offences last year.

The four others are Wong Kong Yew, Hie Chie Ping, Yong King Lung and Lau Ang Ho.

Miri-based Judicial Commissioner Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab also ordered that the bail and fines, if any, be refunded.

Deputy public prosecutor Robert Pasang Alam said he would appeal against the decision.

On Dec 22, the Sessions Court here sentenced Kong Yew, 39, to 10 years’ jail and one stroke of the rotan for gang-robbery (first charge), seven years’ jail plus RM20,000 fine in default one year’s jail for secret and wrongful confinement (second charge), and seven years’ jail plus RM20,000 fine in default one year in jail for voluntarily causing grievous hurt (third charge).

Chie Ping, 44, was sentenced to eight years’ jail and one stroke of the rotan for robbery (first charge), eight years’ jail plus one stroke of the rotan for gang-robbery (second charge), seven years’ jail plus RM20,000 fine in default one year in jail for wrongful confinement (third charge), and seven years’ jail plus RM20,000 fine in default one year in jail for voluntarily causing grievous hurt (fourth charge).

King Lung, 31, was sentenced to seven years’ jail and fined RM20,000 in default one year’s jail for wrongful confinement (first charge), seven years’ jail plus RM20,000 fine in default one year’s jail for voluntarily causing grievous hurt (second charge), and three years’ jail plus RM10,000 fine in default six months’ jail for voluntarily causing hurt (third charge).

Lee Long, 53, was sentenced to seven years’ jail and fined RM30,000 in default one year’s jail for abetment in the commission of the confinement.

Lau, 39, was sentenced to seven years’ jail plus RM30,000 fine in default one year’s jail for wrongful confinement (first charge); one year’s jail plus RM5,000 fine in default three months’ jail for voluntarily causing hurt (second charge), seven years’ jail plus RM10,000 fine in default one year’s jail for voluntarily causing hurt (third charge), and three years’ jail plus RM10,000 fine in default six months’ jail for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon (fourth charge).

Judge Dean Wayne Daly then allowed a stay of execution on all the sentences upon application by their defence counsels to appeal against the conviction to the High Court. All five were released on bail with sureties and with their passports impounded.

They were also required to report to the central police station or any police station nearest to them once a month.

On March 18, 2011, the Sessions Court had acquitted and discharged the five and three others – Matthew Soong Chan Chin, Wee Teck Hong and Yong Kie Tek of the criminal charges, but the prosecution had appealed.

At the hearing of the appeal before the High Court, Soong, Wee and Kie Teck could not be served with notices of hearing as their whereabouts were unknown.

Accordingly, the court proceeded with the appeal against the other five accused. The High Court allowed the appeal, and the case was heard before the Sessions Court again last year.

All eight accused were charged with criminal offences related to the alleged victimisation of Kueh Chiow Huat, 36, at various places in February 2007.

The defence counsels were Shankar Ram Asnani, David Kuok, Orlando Chua, Victor Lau, Stanley Ting, Augustine Liom and Daniel Ling.