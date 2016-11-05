Good relationship vital to become excellent school — Fatimah

KUCHING: A school which promotes good relationship between the teachers, parents and students to achieve its goals is an outstanding school.

This was the opinion Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah when she officiated at SMK Batu Lintang’s (SMKBL) convocation cum excellence award presentation ceremony held at the SMKBL Seri Lintang Hall yesterday.

In her opinion, any problems faced by the school could be solved if the teachers and parents continue to communicate with each other from time to time.

Being a former teacher herself, she also commented that the school’s principal must have good leadership skills to help the school win awards.

“School principals must have the vision as a leader if they want to see their school become an excellent school. They must work out a good relationship with parents because the parents can help the school realise their goals,” she added.

Meanwhile, Fatimah also revealed that the state level Women’s Day celebration this year is indeed related to education with the theme ‘Sarawak Women in Education: Shaping Mind, Body and Spirit’.

According to her, there are 9,933 women secondary school teachers and 16,396 women primary school teachers.

There are also 2,769 kindergarten and pre-schools located throughout the state in which the majority of their teachers are women as well.

“Women have contribute significantly to the education of the country. We cannot deny that hence the theme for this year’s Women’s Day celebration honours their role as educators,” said Fatimah.

Also present during the ceremony were SMKBL principal Saftuyah Adenan and Kuching Deputy Distrcit Education Officer Chen Fei Ming.