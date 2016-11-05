Human Resources Ministry publishes salary guidebook

KUANTAN: The Human Resources Ministry has published a guidebook entitled ‘Salary Guide, Starting Salaries for 160 Selected Skill-Based Jobs’ as a reference for employers and job seekers on the implementation of basic starting salary in the country.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib said the 160 jobs which were mostly in the technical and vocational education field would become the main platform to increase skilled workers in the country as stipulated under the 11th Malaysia Plan (2016-2020).

“The 160 jobs are popular careers which have been the interest of Malaysians. For a start, we have distributed 10,000 copies and after this, we will put this book at all UTC (Urban Transformation Centre) branches as a reference for job seekers,” he said.

He said this to reporters after officiating the national-level Job Fair@UTC 2016 programme at the Kuantan UTC here today which was also attended by Pahang state Health, Human Resources and Special Tasks Committee chairman Datuk Norol Azali Sulaiman.

Ismail said the guidebook would be updated every two years in line with the review of the Minimum Wages Order and the updated version of it would include more jobs available in the labour market.

As such, he hoped that all employers could welcome the publication of the guide book by implementing the recommended starting salaries for skill certificate and diploma graduates.

“A high starting salary is expected to increase the motivation and productivity of employees,” he said.

On the job fair, he said it was held simultaneously at nine UTCs nationwide and involved the participation of 280 employers offering 15,000 job opportunities in various sectors.

Meanwhile, Ismail said in an effort to empower UTC as an Employment Service Hub that would offer various jobs opportunities to all segments of society, a Job Centre would be opened at all its branches nationwide next year. – Bernama