It’s a better life or hardship, teens told

Temenggong Stanley Gramong Dato Alice Jawan

SIBU: Teenagers should bear this in mind that getting pregnant brings consequences not only for themselves but their families, too.

Temenggong Stanley Gramong said teenagers – both boys and girls – were empowered to choose the direction in life they want to take: a path to advancement or a mistake that could ruin their future.

Stanley said while teenage pregnancies affect girls the most, it was undeniable that boys involved pay the price, too.

Girls, he said, must be told that marriage was impossible for them, especially when below 16 years old.

As they cannot produce a marriage certificate, the child delivered might not be issued a birth certificate.

He pointed out that as teenage mothers could not handle the burden of taking care of their children, the responsibility would eventually fall on their parents.

“There are many consequences that will bring trouble to you and your parents. Once the child is born, who is going to take care of and support your child? It is your parents!

“Because you are underage and cannot get work, your parents have to take care of your child. Already your parents are taking care of you, and now they have to take care of your child too,” he said.

Stanley said this added to the financial burden of parents, especially those not well-to-do.

Boys who cause girls to be pregnant, he said, should pay for the consequences including being charged in court for rape.

Based on a recent news report, Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said there many related social issues, and that often the pregnant teens stop schooling.

Fatimah revealed that in 2016, 53 per cent of pregnant teens were unmarried and young mothers had ages ranging from 10 to 17 years.

Stanley said teens could get married if parents from both sides gave their consent, but early marriages were not advisable, according to Iban customs.

He said all parents want their children to grow up and excel in studies.

“Every parent wants his/her children to excel in life. Teens must think of their parents who worked hard to bring them up. They took care of you since young, and they want to see you to go to university, get good jobs. They just want to see you do well in life.

“Do not destroy that, do not destroy your dreams and their dreams – and that refers to both boys and girls,” he said.

Stanley believes there are many factors that give rise to the problem such as curiosity, exploitation by older men, or socio-economic factors.

He pointed to an urgent need to prevent the widespread incidence of teenage pregnancies in the state, especially with Sarawak the second highest nationwide after Sabah.

He said it was an uphill task, made harder by rapid advancement of technology.

“Technologies are good but too good for the young people who seem to be enjoying too much, especially with smart phones and iPad.”

Advancement in technology brings higher risk so parents need to pay greater attention to their children.

“Everyone including teenagers and their parents must play a role. Parents must be responsible as your children are still in school. Do not give them complete freedom to do whatever they like, and not bother to know who they meet up with,” Stanley advised.

He proposed that in an effort to reduce the number of teen pregnancies in the state, schools give talks on the issue to parents and students. Both parties should be educated on this issue.

Stanley also suggested that security be tightened to safeguard pupils staying in boarding schools.

“We cannot deny the presence of other factors, such as the use of force that cause teens to get pregnant so we need to be vigilant,” he said.

Chairperson of Sarakup Indu Dayak Sarawak (SIDS) Sibu branch, Dato Alice Jawan said everyone must be extra vigilant in dealing with the issue.

She said the world had got so developed and borderless that the young ones were exposed to information that included sexual activities. Once exposed to it, their curiosity was aroused.

“They all get exposed to it no matter how hard we try to control or limit our children’s exposure. So we have to resort to taking preventive measures that involve everyone: parents, the school, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), society and the teens themselves,” she said.

There was a need to create awareness via sex education to warn teenagers of the consequences, and that they should not engage in sexual activities at a young age.

She understood that sex education was still a taboo to many people, but they needed to be more progressive by talking about it with an open mind.

Sex education was not about encouraging teenagers to have sex, but to let them know the boundaries. It could be on relationship information for youths to better protect themselves.

“I believe parents have their methods of bringing up their kids. Some parents emphasise the mind, others spiritually and so on.

“I also believe all parents have one aim for their children and that is for their wellbeing. They want their children to be more educated and live a good life.

“No parent in the world want their children to be in trouble and teenage pregnancy is a problem that affects both boys and girls,” she said.

Awareness is the first step to tackling the issue. There are religious bodies that organise ‘Say No’ campaigns for youths.

She warned that once teens get into trouble, it would change the direction of their future. Although there were many systems that could help such young people, their lives would not be the same anymore.

“Today, the government is putting in place systems to help these teenagers cope with and progress in life. There are many options to enable them to continue school.

“In recent years, One Stop Teenage Pregnancy Committee (OSTPC) was established,” she said, adding that she was one of the members.

She hoped teens could be aware of the consequences of their act.

“My stand is always the same: you are ready to start a relationship when you are ready, that is mature enough, maybe after college, and after you can earn your own living,” she said.

She said that statement was bold, but one had to be bold when it comes to starting a relationship.

“Friendship is, of course, open during school time, but don’t start a relationship,” she advised, adding that teens should be able to distinguish the difference.

She said concerted effort was important but at the end of the day, it was all down to the teens themselves to redirect their energy to outside activities such as church activities. And as teenagers are lively and social people, the community should organise more events for them.

“If we look at teenagers today, they spent most of the time at home in front of the computer rather than interact outside,” she observed.

She said in this digital age, parents were unable to monitor their children 24/7 so children had to be better informed to understand life, and learn to cope with it.