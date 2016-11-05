Jobless man who hurt father gets ten months’ jail

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man who threatened, punched and attempted to strangle his father over a beef burger was sentenced to 10 months’ jail by a Magistrate’s Court here yesterday.

Magistrate Husna Dzulkifly handed down the sentence to Firdaus Jasmi, 26, after he pleaded guilty to intentionally causing fear to Jasmi Mat Saleh, 58, a pensioner, with a machete.

The accused was charged with committing the offence at Block 205-2-17, Flat Sentul Utama here, at 10.05 pm on Sept 14, under Section 506 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine or both.

According to the facts of the case, on the day of the incident the victim reprimanded the accused for taking a packet of beef burger without paying for it from a shop located below their house.

The accused who was angered by the tick-off got into a rage, stuck a machete on his father’s bedroom door and started hitting and strangling the victim.

Shocked by his son’s behaviour the victim ran out of the house to lodge a police report.

The accused was also sentenced to four months in prison for intentionally causing hurt to his father, under Section 323 of the Penal Code which provides a maximum jail sentence of one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both if convicted.

The court also sentenced Firdaus to three months jail when he pleaded guilty to intentionally causing mischief by damaging his father’s television.

He also ordered him to serve the three sentences concurrently from the date of his arrest on Sept 15.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zikri Jaafar while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama