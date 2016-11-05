JPJ gets tough with overloaded lorries

JPJ enforcement team check on lorries carrying logs. JPJ enforcement personnel brave rain to inspect lorries targeting those with overloading and dangerous loading.

SIBU: Seventy-nine summonses were issued for various traffic offences from Tuesday till Thursday as the Road Transport Department (JPJ) mounted checks to clamp down on overloaded lorries and dangerous loads.

According to state JPJ assistant director (Enforcement) Albert Clement, two teams from Sarawak JPJ headquarters, comprising eight personnel, carried out the operation covering Mukah, Sibu, Sarikei, Betong and Sri Aman areas.

“The 79 summonses were for various cases (traffic offences), but our target was on overloading and dangerous loading, including loads protruding (from behind),” he told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday.

Albert mentioned that action could be taken under Section 19 (1)(b) Overloading – of Commercial Vehicle Licensing Act 1987 where, an offender is liable to a fine not less than RM1,000 and not more than RM10,000 besides Rules 92 (1) under Road Transport Act 1987.

He also said offenders could be compounded to a maximum of RM300.

Separately, he revealed that JPJ had acted on 21 cases between Monday and Thursday for overloading and dangerous loading by lorries plying along the old Bau Road.

“JPJ will do routine monitoring and inspection at the old Bau Road,” he said.

Recently, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh called for the relevant authorities to take action against overloaded lorries plying the old Bau Road.

Miro had said the heavy vehicles, mainly overloaded with quarry stones, were the main culprits behind damages to the road.

He had suggested that the police and the state Road Transport Department (JPJ) step up their enforcement teams to rid the road of overloaded lorries.

According to the assemblyman, the old Bau Road was an R3 standard road, which meant the total load (weight of vehicle plus its load) must not exceed 15 tonnes, claiming that he had observed that total loading of up to 100 tonnes was not a rare thing to see at old Bau Road.

Further, Miro had cautioned that overloaded vehicles would put the drivers, the passengers and other road users at risk.