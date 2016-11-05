Kakus rep distributes RM1.95 mln in MRP grants

SIBU: Minor Rural Projects (MRP) grants worth RM1.95 million were distributed yesterday to 79 village security and development committees (JKKK) and associations in Kakus.

Assistant Minister for Native Laws and Customs Datuk John Sikie Tayai presented the grants during a meet-the-people session at Rumah Luvak Soo in Sungai Jelai, near Tatau/Sangan Road.

About 400 people attended the function, which was jointly conducted by 1Malaysia Chinese Community and Rumah Luvak JKKK.

Speaking at the function, Sikie – who is Kakus assemblyman – said Barisan Nasional (BN)’s big win in the constituency in the last state election was primarily due to the good cooperation from all BN component parties.

“This big victory will ensure continuous development for Kakus, albeit a bit slow because of the big area.”

Sikie also told the people to brace for the changes taking place around them.

He advised longhouse folk to be active in ensuring the safety and the security at their respective longhouses, especially at the new ones which must incorporate fire safety features.

Sikie also commissioned the water and power supply to Rumah Luvak.