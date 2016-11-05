LMS to fortify defence in M’sia’s territorial waters — Zulkifeli

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is confident the purchase of four Littoral Mission Ships (LMS) from China can fortify defence in the country’s territorial waters.

Its chief, Gen Tan Sri Zulkifeli Mohd Zin said the new assets as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak could ensure a more efficient maritime surveillance.

“When new assets, in particular the LMS come in, they will certainly be able to increase the capacity of the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) to protect our waters.

“There are many areas that (RMN) has to look after, such as the Melaka Strait, South China Sea and the Sulu Sea, among others.

“The maritime surveillance (aspect) will be more fortified with these ships,” he told a press conference after officiating the MAF Tahfiz School and Orphans Hostel at the Sungai Besi Camp here yesterday.

Zulkifeli was commenting on the purchase of the LMS which was announced by Najib on Tuesday during the prime minister’s six-day official visit to the republic.

Also present was RMN chief, Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Kamarulzaman said the selection of the LMS fulfilled the set criteria and was timely.

“This is indeed, our (RMN) first asset from China but we have taken into account, the fit-for-purpose concept as these ships can do their job effectively, at minimal cost.

“These ships are a combination of European and Chinese technologies…there are many countries using ships from China, he added.

Ahmad Kamarulzaman said the purchase of the LMS was RMN’s plan to replace its old assets.

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said the four LMS would be jointly built by Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd and the China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co Ltd. — Bernama