‘Make full use of government assistance and programmes’

KUCHING: Entrepreneurs across all levels and categories should fully capitalise on various programmes provided by the government, says Assistant Minister for Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais.

According to him, assistance is available for any big company, small and medium enterprise (SME) and operator of cottage industry adding that such assistance – in the forms products, development training, grants, subsidies, financing or even machinery and equipment – can either be generic or specific.

“I urge all entrepreneurs to take advantage of this. Many programmes and initiatives are being made available now by the government in order (for them) to become more successful,” he said in declaring open Taman Perumahan Zoriah Matang here recently.

Naroden said one of government’s financial assistance would be the Dana Mudah Cara (DMC) under Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (Teraju) Sarawak, which provides grants ranging from 10 to 15 per cent of the eligible components of approved project.

He listed projects related to property development, tourism, oil and gas, downstream agriculture-based activities and manufacturing as among those eligible for the facility.

“DMC is the tipping-points fund of investment initiatives specially set for Bumiputera enterpreneurs,” said Naroden, who is also the Assistant Minister for Resource Planning.

He disclosed that through Teraju, the state received RM100 million last year and RM100 million for this year, adding that the federal government had also agreed to provide another RM100 million next year.

According to him, since last year Teraju have approved 45 eligible companies under various high-impact activities with a total grant of RM128 million.

“The companies, which have a combined investment of RM940 million, are potentially able to provide 1,700 employment opportunities for Sarawakians,” he added.

On the housing project, Naroden said it would be undertaken by Nursinar Development Sdn Bhd, which had been given RM1.2 million to build 49 low-cost units under Phase II – fulfilling the government’s requirement of providing 30 per cent of the land in Matang for low-cost housing projects.

Naroden pointed out that the Matang area had been affected by density zoning, where developer could only build four housing units per acre to avoid traffic congestion, given its status as a fast-developing area.

However, the government through State Planning Authority had relaxed the condition to 10 units per acre as few access roads had been completed such as the Rambungan Expressway, as well as a bridge leading to Batu Kawah and the underpass at Datuk Abang Kipli roundabout near Taman Sri Wangi, which are now under construction.

The function yesterday was also attended by Teraju Sarawak head Hanizam Hasyim and Nirsinar Development chairman Datuk Abang Helmi Tan Sri Ikhwan.