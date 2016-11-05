Malaysia faces serious undersupply of science students

Dr Abu Bakar (right) and Nancy Sukri (second right) trying out a shipping simulator at the science fair. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is facing a serious undersupply of science stream students which may hamper efforts to propel the country into a developed nation.

Academy of Sciences Malaysia president Tan Sri Dr Ahmad Tajuddin Ali noted that presently there were only 90,000 science students sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination, much less than the 270,000 needed annually.

The concern is that this would translate into insuffient number of scientists in the country.

“To move our country forward, we need more scientists and engineers coming from STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics),” he told a press conference after the opening of the Kuala Lumpur Engineering Science Fair(KLESF) here yesterday.

It was opened by Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Abu Bakar Mohamad Diah who represented minister Datuk Seri Madius Tangau.

Also in attendance were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang and its general manager Datuk Zulkefli Salleh.

Ahmad Tajuddin, who is also Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) chairman, said the decline in number of students taking STEM subjects was not only happening in Malaysia.

Commenting on the same issue, Dr Abu Bakar said the reason for the low figures was due to students lacking interest in taking up STEM subjects, particularly in rural areas. He said that relevant ministries were working hand in hand to come out with various measures to overcome the problem.

Among them were his ministry’s ‘Kimia to Desa’ programme in 2013, tailored to enhance awareness and the ‘fun’ of STEM subjects among students in rural areas. — Bernama