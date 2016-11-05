Manny Pacquiao likes to give more than he receives

LAS VEGAS: Boxer Manny Pacquiao, known as the people’s champion in his native Philippines, says he has given away about $200 million on projects to help the less fortunate.

“Every income I receive in boxing, almost half of it goes to the less fortunate,” Pacquiao said. “After each fight, half of my income goes to the poor.

“But I don’t like to announce it.”

According to Forbes, Pacquiao’s income from career purses and endorsements is around $500 million.

Pacquiao has a number of projects underway in the Philippines including building 1,500 homes on the island of Mindanao. He also helped to buy a fleet of new boats for fishermen in a coastal community.

Pacquiao says he needs to keep fighting so he can continue the charity work that has done throughout much of his 21-year boxing career.

Pacquiao was elected to the Philippine Senate in May. He sits on 15 committees, two of which he chairs. His Senate duties have meant he has only been able to train part-time for the upcoming fight against Jessie Vargas.

“I enjoy politics because I do not have a hidden agenda. I serve honestly,” he said.

“That’s a good thing for me because I’m not ashamed to tell the truth. I’m not ashamed to rebuke someone if they are doing wrong. Government is for serving the people, not for serving oneself.” – AFP