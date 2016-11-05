MoU signed for Taiwanese charter flights into Kuching

KUCHING: The state’s tourism promotion in Taiwan has received a shot in the arm with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and Taipei-based See Mark Travel Services on scheduled charter flight services.

The ceremony took place yesterday at the Taiwan World Trade Centre – the hosting venue of the Taipei International Travel Fair (ITF) 2016.

The MoU is set to enable See Mark Travel Services run its charter flights from Taipei to Kuching on Jan 28 and subsequently, during next year’s summer season between June and August, with a total of 19 flights – averaging one flight every five days.

Kalaka assemblyman Datuk Abdul Wahab Aziz, who is also STB chairman, and See Mark Travel Services general manager Mark Chen were the signatories of the MoU.

The inking was witnessed by permanent secretary to Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datu Ik Pahon Joyik and See Mark Travel Services sales manager Chen Chiang Yang, while the exchange of official documents was performed before Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, and Assistant Minister for Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

President of the Malaysian Friendship and Trade Centre in Taipei, Datuk Adeline Leong and Tourism Malaysia Taipei

Office director Ahmad Faisal were also present at the ceremony.

Abang Johari, who is leading a six-member state delegation to Taiwan, later attended a discussion with representatives of Taiwan’s Far Eastern Airways and Malindo Air on the possibility of mounting direct scheduled flights to Kuching.

“We are pleased that we are making inroads in the Taiwanese market via charter flights and we hope that we would be able to negotiate for more charter and scheduled flights in the near future” he remarked, adding that the MoU would be a step towards solving the challenge of connectivity in Sarawak.

Abang Johari expressed confidence that his ministry would continue to work with the Taiwanese partners in Taipei as well as those in other cities to further the state’s goal of improving aviation connectivity into Sarawak.

Meanwhile, the STB booth at ITF Taipei 2016 features four local Taiwanese travel agents and a consortium of six travel partners highlighting Sarawak packages to visitors.

They Taiwanese agents are Lion Travel Services, China Dragon Travel Services, See Mark Travel Services and Tai Yuan Travel Services while the ‘Green Miracle Consortium’ comprises six agents and also Sarawak-based Regal Properties of the ‘Malaysia My Second Home’ programme.