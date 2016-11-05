No LPG price hike, assures ministry

PUTRAJAYA: Reports that the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be hiked by RM7 a cylinder from next year are false, said the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK).

The ministry in a statement here yesterday gave an assurance that the existing price of LPG would be maintained.

“The reports that have gone viral is the act of irresponsible people which has caused unnecessary panic among consumers,” the ministry said.

It urged all quarters to refer to the ministry first for verification before publishing any statements.

A local Chinese newspaper on Thursday ran a report that the people would be further burdened when the price of LPG would also be hiked next year following the price increase in cooking oil on Nov 1.— Bernama