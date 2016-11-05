Penang Institute denies link to Soros fundation

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Government’s public policy think-tank, Penang Institute has rubbished allegations linking the organisation to funds from the Open Society Foundation (OSF) belonging to billionaire financier George Soros.

Its executive director, Zairil Khir Johari said he was shocked to read reports linking the organisation to OSF and questioned the motive behind such allegations.

“We would like to state, categorically that the Penang Institute has neither received nor applied for any fund from OSF, and none of our staff had received the Central European University fellowship as alleged by the leaked document,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

He said the Penang Institute was a public think-tank funded by the state government and therefore, it did not receive any funding from foreign sources without approval from the state government.

Last Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had called for an investigation into allegations that Soros was funding a number of Malaysian civil organisations.

On Thursday, it was reported that Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak had said that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission was investigating complaints on the alleged channeling of foreign funds to certain news portals. — Bernama