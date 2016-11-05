Piling machine collapses on car killing couple

The site of the accident where the piling machine fell onto the car. — Bernama photo

KLANG: A couple was killed when a piling machine collapsed on their car, crushing it at a construction site in Bandar Baru Bukit Raja here yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director, Mohd Sani Harul said in the 12.35pm incident, Abd Rahim Abd Rahman, 51, and his Indonesian wife, Nurhayati Rosli, 46, died on the spot due to serious head injuries.

“Their bodies were sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR),” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the son-in-law of the couple, Adik Cendera Shahril, 31, said the they were on their way to a mosque near Bandar Bukit Raja to perform the Friday prayers after sending essential goods to their shop at the Tesco Setia Alam hypermarket.

“They sell nasi campur (mixed rice) at the food court there and every morning they will come to Klang to buy vegetables and fish for the shop. They live in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

“Usually my five-year-old son will follow them here but today he did not because he was sleeping at home,” he said when met at the HTAR mortuary here.

It is understood that Nurhayati was Abd Rahim’s second wife.

Adik Cendera added that Nurhayati’s remains would be taken to Medan, Indonesia, for burial while Abd Rahim will be buried in Negeri Sembilan.

Meanwhile, Klang North police chief, ACP Mohd Yusoff Mamat, asked the public who witnessed the incident to come forward to facilitate investigations.

“There are no CCTVs near the crash site. Investigations are ongoing to identify the cause of the crash,” he said in a statement. — Bernama