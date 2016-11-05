Principal of international school keen in guitar, photography and golf

SIBU: Woodlands International School here is headed by Aubrey M Groves whose forte includes guitar, photography and golfing.

Aubrey originates from Watford, North West London.

He obtained his BA (Hons) in Sociology at the University of West England before qualifying as a teacher at the University of Wales (Aberystwyth) in 1990.

After completing his probationary year in multicultural inner London, Aubrey relocated to Hong Kong to work in three different international schools in the Territory over a 12-year period.

He became a school leader in Bogota, Colombia where he spent four years at the prestigious and exclusive Colegio Gran Bretana.

During his time there, he undertook educational management training through the principal’s training centres in both London and Miami.

He also trained as an international school inspector for the Council of International Schools, and the New England Association of Schools and Colleges.

He has carried out inspections in Mexico, Brazil and the Dominican Republic.

After completing his MA in International Education at Oxford Brookes University in 2010, Aubrey took up the position of director of Primary Education in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Most recently, he was principal of a small community international school in Negombo, Sri Lanka.

Aubrey is a passionate and dedicated international educator with a particular interest in English language acquisition; and has taught a range of students aged two-and-a-half years’ old up to seven years old.

Outside of education, Aubrey has held several national photographic exhibitions in Hong Kong, Colombia and India, and is a regular contributor to the Lonely Planet travel guide.

He plays the guitar and is an enthusiastic golfer.