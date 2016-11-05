Pujut rep’s justification request of search warrants set for Dec 2

MIRI: The application by Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon to render three search warrants as void ‘ab initio’ was heard at the High Court here before Judicial Commissioner Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab.

The court, having listened to arguments presented by counsel Alan Ling and Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Fadzila Ishak, later fixed Dec 2 to deliver its ruling.

The revision application was filed by Dr Ting via Ling on Sept 20 under Chapter XXXI of Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) to examine the correctness and legality of the said search warrants, which were granted by the Magistrate on Sept 13 and executed the following day.

It is reported that resulting from this, three teams of police confronted the three premises at the same time, casting undesirable perception.

According to Ling – also state DAP secretary, the search warrants are meritorious to be revised based on the grounds that the police, when making the applications, had merely submitted a police report based on a complainant’s belief that Dr Ting is a foreign citizen; and no inquiry has been held to constitute reason to believe that evidence in relation to such allegation could be found in those three premises as shown by the notes of proceedings of the Magistrate’s Court.

“We are saying that the requirements under Section 56 of the CPC have not been duly complied with for lack of judicial function exercised by the Magistrate in dealing with such applications, which are onerous, to safeguard the rights of any person who has been invaded by police,” Ling said, who was aware that not many cases like this had gone to the High Court for revision.

However, he argued that he was conducting this on behalf of Dr Ting as a matter of principle and for justice, so that the judiciary could be more cautious in similar applications in the future, so as not to render future decisions being made based on police reports alone without any inquiry into its credibility.

Ling believed that the decision by the High Court would be a crucial one with regard to Section 56 of the CPC, which governs the judicial act of granting search warrants to the authority.

“Such decision will serve as a reference benefiting the legal field, especially in relation to issues surrounding the granting of search warrants by the subordinate court.”

On another note, Ling expressed his appreciation to Judicial Commissioner Dr Alwi for his willingness to examine the record of the proceeding in the Magistrate’s Court, for having given sufficient time to the parties for filing in written submissions, and also for having heard their arguments in the court yesterday.