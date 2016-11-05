Rep: 15 schools in Balai Ringin urgently need rewiring works

KUCHING: At least 15 out of the 20 isolated primary schools in Balai Ringin constituency are in urgent need of rewiring works, discloses assemblyman Snowdan Lawan.

On this, he is requesting from the government at least RM525,000 to carry out immediate rewiring works on these 15 schools.

“I reckoned that each school would need at least RM35,000 for the rewiring works. All these 20 primary schools are made from wood and wooden materials – many of them are old.

“However, 15 of them need urgent rewiring works to prevent any untoward incident from happening,” he told The Borneo Post after having conducted a site visit to SK Tuba yesterday.

According to Snowdan, the majority of these schools have at least 50 pupils and up to 100 pupils, with some providing hostels to the children.

He noted that apart from rewiring works, these schools would also need proper water supply system especially during the dry season.

“Currently, all these 20 schools are still depending on generator sets for electricity. So we are hoping that basic utilities could be supplied to these schools soon.”

It is reported that at least eight schools across the state had burned down over the past 10 months, which prompted Snowdan to make an urgent appeal to the government on providing special grants to these schools for rewiring works.

The most recent case was SMK St Teresa here, where the loss incurred was estimated to be at least RM4 million.

The 15 schools in Balai Ringin deemed as needing urgent rewiring works are SK Tuba, SK Semada, SK Gawang Empili, SK Kedumpai, SK Muding, SK Mentu, SK Nyelitak, SK Padang Pedalai, SK Sebangkoi, SK Sungai Pinang, SK Aping, SK Abok, SK Jaong, SK Keranggas and SK St Leo Gayau.

On a related issue, Snowdan hoped that these rural schools would soon have Internet access so that the pupils would not be left out as far as information and communication technology (ICT) was concerned.

Meanwhile, Snowdan – also PRS Youth chief – said he would be visiting all PRS Youth branches across the state, with a particular focus on the 11 constituencies held by PRS to highlight the importance of education.

“Besides education, we also want to highlight the need for overall rural transformation across the state that would not only focus on infrastructure development such as roads, electricity and water supply, but also the need to improve the livelihood of the people,” he said.

Snowdan pointed out that it would be a daunting task to develop the villages and longhouses in the rural areas if they were not connected with roads.

“As such, we will fully support our (PRS) president (Deputy Chief Minister) Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing, who has been tasked with looking after the rural transformation in the state,” he added.